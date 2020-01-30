|
|
|
COOPER Michael (Mac) Michael, aged 91, peacefully, passed away, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late May, father to Alistair, father-in-law to Annette and grandad to Natalie and Owen . Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, January 31, at 10.45 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020