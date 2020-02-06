Home

Michael (Mac) COOPER

Notice

Michael (Mac) COOPER Notice
COOPER Michael (Mac) The family of the late Michael (Mac), would like to thank all family and friends for their support and the sympathy cards received at this sad time. Thanks to FVRH and Falkirk Community Hospital for their care and compassion in recent weeks. Thanks to the Rev Colin Mailer, for his comforting service. Thanks also to Collumbine Funeral Directors, for their efficient and professional services and also to The Dutch Inn, for their catering. A retiral collection, on behalf of Strathcarron Hospice raised £425.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 6, 2020
