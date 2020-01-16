|
|
|
GORDON Mina The family of the late Mina Gordon would like to express their sincere thanks to family and friends for the kind expressions of sympathy received following their recent sad loss. With gratitude to William Scott Funeral Directors for their outstanding care and service throughout, the Rev Colin Mailer for his personal and comforting service. Thanks to Gregor and his team at the Clairmont Inn, Polmont for a first class meal and refreshments. The retiring collection, which was gratefully received will be donated to Grahamston House, in whose loving care Mina spent the last years of her life.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 16, 2020