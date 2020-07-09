|
MEIKLE Moira Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on Friday, July 3, 2020, Moira, aged 71 years, a resident of Greenbank Court,Falkirk.
You always had a smile to share,
Time to give time to care,
A loving nature kind and true,
That's the way we will always remember you.
Bobby and Debs xx.
Although we cannot hear her,
A voice or see her smile no more,
We know she walks beside us just as she did before,
She'll listen to our stories and wipe away our tears,
She'll wrap her arms around us as she understands our fears,
It's just she isn't visible to see with human eye,
But we'll talk to her in silence and her spirit will reply.
Love you mum.
Carol and Stewart xx.
"Mam"'
In our hearts a memory lingers, sweetly, tender, fond and true,
There is not a day dear mam that we do not think of you,
Too dearly loved to be forgotten.
Jacqueline and Steven xx.
Sleep tight our dear gran.
Loved and missed every day.
All your loving grandchildren xxxxxxxx.
Moira,
The friendship we had was beyond all measure,
Deep in our hearts we have memories to treasure.
Sorely missed.
Love from your bestie Audrey, John and Gemma.
Nite Nite grannie Moira.
Love Aliesha and Kai.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Falkirk Crematorium, at 10 am, regrettably due to the regulations that are in place at present the service will be restricted to immediate family and close friends, but we are sure many will pay their respects in Camelon during Moira's final journey.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 9, 2020