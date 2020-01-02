|
RIACH Moira (nee Lawrie, nee Anderson) Aged 56, passed away peacefully, on December 25, 2019 at Strathcarron Hospice. Taken too soon, after a short battle with cancer. Gregarious, outgoing, caring and beloved, daughter, wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and colleague.
"To live in the hearts of those we leave behind, is not to die".
Funeral service being held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 12.15 pm, at Falkirk Crematorium, where Moira requested that black should be considered optional. No flowers please, with donations, if so desired, for Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 2, 2020