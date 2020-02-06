|
CAMERON Morag
(MacDonald Dorlin) Peacefully, at home, with her loving family by her side, on February 2, 2020. Morag, aged 83 years, beloved wife of the late John and a much loved mum of Ian, Shona, Andrew and Sandra. Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Church, Grangemouth, on Thursday, February 13, at 1.45 pm, thereafter to Falkirk Crematorium, for 3.15 pm, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, as donations, if so desired, to be given between Strathcarron Hospice and Jericho's.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 6, 2020