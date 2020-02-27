Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Morag CAMERON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morag CAMERON

Notice

Morag CAMERON Notice
CAMERON Morag
(Macdonald-Dorlin) Shona, Ian and all the family wish to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, telephone calls and support after the loss of their mum Morag. Thanks to MacGillivary Buses. Special thanks to Canon Ian MacMaster and Fr Emmanuel Ndukwu for a lovely service. Special thanks to the Marie Curie, Strathcarron Hospice, Befrienders, District Nurses, The Pallative Care Team, friends and family for their fantastic help and support over these past couple of months. Thanks to the Co-op Funeralcare, Gladys and Robert for their kind professional service throughout. The Grange Manor for providing excellent food and refreshments. Finally, a huge thankyou to all who attended the service and generously donated £650 to be split between Strathcarron Hospice and the Jerichos.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -