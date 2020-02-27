|
|
|
CAMERON Morag
(Macdonald-Dorlin) Shona, Ian and all the family wish to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, telephone calls and support after the loss of their mum Morag. Thanks to MacGillivary Buses. Special thanks to Canon Ian MacMaster and Fr Emmanuel Ndukwu for a lovely service. Special thanks to the Marie Curie, Strathcarron Hospice, Befrienders, District Nurses, The Pallative Care Team, friends and family for their fantastic help and support over these past couple of months. Thanks to the Co-op Funeralcare, Gladys and Robert for their kind professional service throughout. The Grange Manor for providing excellent food and refreshments. Finally, a huge thankyou to all who attended the service and generously donated £650 to be split between Strathcarron Hospice and the Jerichos.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 27, 2020