LAING Morag Very peacefully, at home, on Monday, April 20, 2020, with wee sister Shona and carer Dace, after a brave battle fought with great courage and patience, Morag Christina Laing, aged 59 years. Former Superintendent Radiographer, Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth, darling daughter of Christine and the late Captain Angus Macdonald, cherished daughter-in-law of Mary and George Laing, Lambert, dearly loved sister of Neil and Shona, dear sister-in-law of David, loved and respected aunty of Iain, Alasdair and Calum. Will be sadly missed by all her wonderful carers, district nurses, community staff, friends at the Oxygen Works and many more. Small graveside service on Monday, April 27, at 1.30 pm, in Kilvean Cemetery. A full celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Flowers if desired to William T. Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 30, 2020