ROBB Morris Gilbert Peacefully, at home after a short illness, aged 81, Morris, beloved husband of Edith, much loved father to Nicola and Beverley and loving grandpa to Amber and Cameron. Due to present circumstances there will be a private service at Falkirk Crematorium and interment at Camelon Cemetery. Funeral private, however, service will be available via web-cast and details can be found by visiting our website at: www.thomascuthellandsons.co.uk.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in celebration of Morris's life. Time passes, memories stay,
We will love and miss you every day.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 16, 2020