PENMAN Naida (Jessie) Peacefully, at Barleystone Care Home, on March 5, 2020, Naida, aged 81 years, beloved wife to the late David, much loved mum to John, Diane and Linda, gran to Steven and Linzi, mother-in-law to Denis. Funeral service on Monday, March 16, 2020, in William Scott Funeral Directors Service Room, at 10.30 am, thereafter in Polmont Cemetery, at 11.30 am. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Barleystone Care Home. Forever in our hearts xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 12, 2020