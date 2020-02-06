|
MACKAY Nan (nee Lindsay) Peacefully, at FVRH, on January 26, 2020, Nan, aged 72 years. A loving mum and gran to all the family.
How I wish that things could be,
Just as they were before,
As you'd be in your usual place,
As we came through the door.
Karen, Tracie, David. John, Fraser and Lindsay.
There are lots of grannies in this world,
Grannies good and kind,
But this gran was a special one,
She happened to be mine.
Dalton, Lauren, David, Jordan, Danielle, Kara, Kelsey, Ashleigh and Darcy.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 6, 2020