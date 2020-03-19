Home

GEORGE Neil Peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March, 13th 2020. Neil, aged 73 years, beloved husband of Dorothy, a father to Ross, Fergus and Caroline, father-in-law to Derek, Joanne and Karen. A much loved grandpa to Lewis, Struan, Charley, Alfie and Louise.
Will be missed by many and leaves behind a legacy of love and friendship. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, 26th March, 2020, at 10.45 a.m., to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only, donation, if wished, to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
