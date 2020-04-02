Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cowan Funeral Directors (Stenhousemuir)
258 Main St.
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK5 3JP
01324 562100
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil GEORGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil GEORGE

Notice

Neil GEORGE Notice
GEORGE Neil Dorothy and family would like to thank the doctors and support staff of Viewpoint Practice and the staff of Ward B31, FVRH for the care given to Neil. Thanks to Rev Julie Rennick for the service she conducted and Cowan Funeral Directors for their caring service and support through a very difficult time. Our thanks go the many, many friends, family and members of Lodge Carron 139 who have supported us in this time of distancing by sending cards, flowers and loving messages. Together in a future time we will celebrate the life of our very special Neil.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -