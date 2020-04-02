|
|
|
GEORGE Neil Dorothy and family would like to thank the doctors and support staff of Viewpoint Practice and the staff of Ward B31, FVRH for the care given to Neil. Thanks to Rev Julie Rennick for the service she conducted and Cowan Funeral Directors for their caring service and support through a very difficult time. Our thanks go the many, many friends, family and members of Lodge Carron 139 who have supported us in this time of distancing by sending cards, flowers and loving messages. Together in a future time we will celebrate the life of our very special Neil.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 2, 2020