FORSYTH Olive Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on July 23, 2020.
Mum, you left us beautiful memories,
Your love is still our guide,
Although we cannot see you,
You're always at our side
All our love forever and always!
Barbara, Donna, Garry and Callum xxxx.
Gran, we will always love and miss you every day,
But we know you are watching over us and never far away.
Love always Jaydean, Keir, Logan and Avah xxxx.
My loved one has climbed that great stairway in the sky,
Each step seems so far away,
May it comfort me to think of this as farewell not goodbye.
Wullie xx .
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 30, 2020