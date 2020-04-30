|
McKINLAY
Owen (Our Ywan) Treasured, loving memories of my young brother Ywan, who quietly and peacefully, departed this life on Easter Monday, April 13, 2020, at Falkirk Royal Community Hospital. Ywan was admitted to FVRH, Larbert, in January for approximately 3 months and was nursed by devoted staff. He was diagnosed with a terminal illness before being transfered to Falkirk Community Hospital, he was twin brother to the late James and brother to the late twin brothers Hector and John and his sister the late Elizabeth, he was dearly loved by all. Ywan was taken directly to Stenhousemuir Cemetery and interred quietly following government guidelines, officiated by Cowan Funeral Directors and blessing given by Father John of St Bernadette's RC Church, a very grateful thanks to all. A memorial service will take when time permits
Deep peace of the running wave to you,
Deep peace of the flowing air to you,
Deep peace of the quiet earth to you,
Deep peace of the shining stars to you,
Deep peace of the infinite
Peace to you.
May the road rise to meet you,
May the winds be always at your back,
May the sunshine warm upon your face,
May the rain fall softly upon your fields,
Until we meet again
May God hold you in the hollow of His hand.
Traditional gaelic and celtic blessings dated from c700ad.
God bless you all and may this terrible plight end soon.
Ywan you'll never walk alone.
Inserted by his eldest surviving sister Sarah Richardson (nee McKinlay)
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 30, 2020