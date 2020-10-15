|
|
|
MARCH Patricia Frances (Meehan) Died, October 9, 2020, aged 82, in FVRH. Dearly beloved wife of David, with who she celebrated their Diamond Wedding anniversary on September 6. Mother to Fiona, John and Alethea Helen, nannan to Rosie, Joshua, Louise, Conor, Tommy, Jack, Harry, Gemma, Finlay and Max,
great-grandmother to Sophie, Joseph, Rebecca and Joshua.
Taken suddenly from us,
But forever present in our hearts.
For funeral details please contact Steven O'Connor, on Camelon, 01324 637722. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 15, 2020