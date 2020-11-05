|
|
|
MARCH Patricia The family of the late Patricia March would like to thank all their friends and neighhbours for their Mass and Sympathy cards, messages of condolence, support and kindness following the loss of Patricia. Thanks also to the staff of FVRH for their care and assistance, to John O'Connor Funeral Directors and especially to Canon Holuka of St.Joseph's RC Church, Bonnybridge, for his spiritual care and support. We are immensely grateful to you all.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 5, 2020