BROWN Peter Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on February 20, 2020. Peter, aged 80. Beloved husband of Jessie (nee Kinnear), much loved dad of Jacqueline and Wendy, father-in-law of Brian and Martin, papa of Sami, Zac and Jess. Always in our hearts. Funeral service will be held at Larbert East Church, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 1.00 pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited and thereafter to interment in Camelon Cemetery, arriving approximately 2.00 pm. Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection at the service for those wishing to donate to Strathcarron Hospice.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 27, 2020