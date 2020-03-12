Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter BROWN

Notice

Peter BROWN Notice
BROWN Peter Jessie and family thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their support during the last few months and following the death of Peter on February 20. Thank you to Rev Melville Crosthwaite for a very personal and special funeral service and to Sweet Harmony Barbershop Chorus for their tribute to Peter. Thanks to Thomas Cuthell & Sons for efficient funeral arrangements. Generous donations greatfully received will go to Strathcarron Hospice in Peter's memory.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -