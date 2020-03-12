|
|
|
BROWN Peter Jessie and family thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their support during the last few months and following the death of Peter on February 20. Thank you to Rev Melville Crosthwaite for a very personal and special funeral service and to Sweet Harmony Barbershop Chorus for their tribute to Peter. Thanks to Thomas Cuthell & Sons for efficient funeral arrangements. Generous donations greatfully received will go to Strathcarron Hospice in Peter's memory.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 12, 2020