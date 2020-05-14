Home

DUNCAN Peter Passed away peacefully, at home, on May 9, 2020, aged 92 years. Peter, much loved husband of Johana and daughter Betty and son-in-law James. Grandson Robert and wife Mary, great-grandchildren Casey-Marie, Jamie
and Jack.
I have only slipped away to the next room.
I am I and you are you.
Whatever we were to each other,
that we still are.
Call me by my old familiar name.
Speak to me in the easy way which you always used.
Peter was the kindest, most honest and the last of the true gentleman. The service at Camelon Crematorium, on Wednesday, May 20, at 3.15 pm, is private due to current restrictions.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 14, 2020
