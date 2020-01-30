|
|
|
GRAY Peter After a long illness, Peter, aged 95, beloved husband of Isabel, passed away at FVRH, on January 17, 2020, surrounded by family. Funeral service will take place at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, February 5, at 10.00 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if so desired, to Cancer Research UK on the day.
Often, I pause in my daily tasks,
And by my side you'll be.
A million memories bring you back,
To spend some time with me. Isabel.
Never selfish, always kind,
These are the memories you left behind. David.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020