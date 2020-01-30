Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter GRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter GRAY

Notice Condolences

Peter GRAY Notice
GRAY Peter After a long illness, Peter, aged 95, beloved husband of Isabel, passed away at FVRH, on January 17, 2020, surrounded by family. Funeral service will take place at Falkirk Crematorium, on Wednesday, February 5, at 10.00 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Donations, if so desired, to Cancer Research UK on the day.
Often, I pause in my daily tasks,
And by my side you'll be.
A million memories bring you back,
To spend some time with me. Isabel.
Never selfish, always kind,
These are the memories you left behind. David.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -