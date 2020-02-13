|
|
|
GRAY Peter The family of the late
Peter Gray would like to thank all family and friends for their support, attendance and numerous sympathy cards received at this sad time. Thanks to all staff at FVRH and Falkirk Community Hospital for their care and compassion in recent months. Thanks to the
Rev Robert S T Allan, for his comforting service, to Co-op Funeralcare for their organisation and to The Coppertop for their catering. A retiral collection, on behalf of Cancer Research UK
raised £350.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 13, 2020