FRASER Peter Lyall The family of Peter Lyall Fraser
(known as Lyall), would like to thank family, friends and work colleagues, for the flowers, cards and messages of condolences on the recent passing of Lyall, on March 4, 2020. The family would also like to acknowledge the staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, who were involved in Lyall's care before and after his death and for their kindness and understanding shown to the family at this sad time. We would also like to thank Thomas Cuthell and sons and minister Debbie Van Welie for their support and guidance regarding the funeral and the Richmond Park, Bo'ness, for their refreshments. The family also appreciated the help and support from those who attended the funeral and contributed so generously to the collection for the British Heart Foundation, in Lyall's name.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 19, 2020