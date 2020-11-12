|
|
|
RICHARDSON Peter At Forth Valley Royal Hospital on November 7, 2020, age 76.
Adored husband of the late Irene, beloved dad, grandad,
father-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend. We hold you so close in memory,
Even though we are apart,
Your spirits will live forever,
Within our broken hearts,
Our hearts will ache in sadness,
And secret tears will flow,
For what it meant to lose you,
No one will ever know,
We shall all meet again,
Where farewell is never spoken,
We shall clasp each other,
Hand in hand and the clasp,
Shall never be broken.
Dad, you will be missed more than you ever knew. Sleep well, Fiona, Mark and Dylan xxx.
Please no flowers, a donation to Light up a life at Strathcarron Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Nov. 12, 2020