SCRIMGEOUR Peter Peacefully, after a short illness, on January 16, 2020, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Peter, aged 88 years. Devoted husband of the late Jan, "faither" to Grant, Craig and Blair, father-in-law to Gillian and also a loving grandpa to Karrena, Victoria, Calum, Jonathan and Connor. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Friday, January 31, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends and are respectfully invited to celebrate a life well lived. Family flowers only please, but donations to Alzheimer Scotland, a charity close to his heart, in memory of Jan, will be welcome.
Much loved, forever missed, never forgotten.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 23, 2020