TAYLOR Rachel In loving memory of Rachel Taylor, a cherished mum and gran, who passed away, on November 12, 2020, aged 71 years.
Our hearts are broken, we will always love and miss you Taitch, fly high. Pauline, Chelsea, Caitlyn and Shaun.
In loving memory of our beloved mum and gran, Rachel Taylor.
Your presence we miss,
Your memory we treasure,
Loving you always,
Forgetting you never. All our love John, Elaine and Angel Hollie.
Mum, you will always be loved and never forgotten. Paul and Anne.
Sleep tight Gran. Loved and missed by Stephanie, Nicola and Rebecca.
Great-gran to Sophia, Ruaridh and Georgia xx.
I close my eyes as I wipe a tear,
I just keep wishing you were still here.
I will hold all the memories deep in my heart,
Through these memories we will never part. Love you always Taitch, from Doe, Gordon and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Dec. 3, 2020