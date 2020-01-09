Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Cuthell & Sons (Falkirk)
Hope Street
Falkirk, Stirlingshire FK1 5AT
01324 875107
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramsay YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramsay YOUNG

Notice Condolences

Ramsay YOUNG Notice
YOUNG Ramsay Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 2, 2020. Ramsay Young, aged 80 years. Loving husband of Anne Marie, much loved dad of Donna, Martin and Paul and father-in-law of Justine and Diane. Devoted grandpa of Emma, Christopher, Louise, Joe, Aidan and Zach, great-grandpa of Valentino. Dear brother of Loretta. RIP.
For funeral details, please contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Directors on Tel: 01324 875107.
Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Parkinson's UK.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -