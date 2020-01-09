|
YOUNG Ramsay Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on January 2, 2020. Ramsay Young, aged 80 years. Loving husband of Anne Marie, much loved dad of Donna, Martin and Paul and father-in-law of Justine and Diane. Devoted grandpa of Emma, Christopher, Louise, Joe, Aidan and Zach, great-grandpa of Valentino. Dear brother of Loretta. RIP.
For funeral details, please contact Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Directors on Tel: 01324 875107.
Family flowers only please, as there will be a retiral collection for those wishing to donate to Parkinson's UK.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 9, 2020