Notice

Ramsay Young Notice
YOUNG Ramsay Anne and family would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and work colleagues for the support and expressions of sympathy received at this sad time. Thanks to
Rev. Father Jamie Boyle for his comforting service. Sincere gratitude to Alistair and staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons for their exceptional service and kindness. Special thanks to Homecare and MECS staff for the sensitivity and care shown to Ramsay and to
Wallace Medical staff, FVRH Parkinson's Team and ward staff.
Thanks to Hotel Cladhan and
Falkirk Crematorium where
a generous collection was taken
for Parkinson's UK of £750.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
