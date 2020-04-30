Home

PROCEK Raymond Passed away peacefully, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on March 31, 2020, aged 70 years. Cherished husband of the late Cathy, much loved father to Kris and Shelley and father-in-law to Karen and Gavin. Irreplaceable granda to Logan and Rory.
Rest well Paw Pea.
You'll forever be our Mr Blue Sky.
Much loved brother of Geraldine and Anthony and uncle of David and Connie.
Fond memories which will never be forgotten.
Chig, Sandra, Lauren and Callum.
You were our special friend,
And will be forever in our hearts.
Love David and Helen.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
