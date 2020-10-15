Home

ANDERSON Robert Cherished memories of our loving father, father-in-law and beloved papa, suddenly passed away on October 11, 2020.
Gone from our lives,
But never from our hearts.
Love Keith, Donna, Lori and Ben x.
No one knows how much I miss you,
No one knows the bitter pain,
I have suffered since I lost you,
Life will never be the same.
In my heart your memory lingers,
Sweet, tender, fond and true,
There will never be a day dear father
That I do not think of you.
Love Lindsay Anne, Gordon and TJ x.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 15, 2020
