BUCHANAN Robert (Ronnie) Ronnie's family would like to thank his friends and neighbours from Wheatlands Avenue, Bonnybridge and beyond who lined the street to give him an amazing send off. We will always remember that with a smile. Also to his close friends and family who were able to join us at Hills of Dunipace Cemetery for the funeral service. Much appreciation to Thomas Cuthell and Sons for their professional handling of our father's funeral arrangements.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 18, 2020