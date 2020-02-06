|
|
|
LEISHMAN Robert Clark Passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on January 31, 2020. He was born on May 12, 1930 in Falkirk, Scotland, the son of David Taylor Leishman and Margaret Moffat Clark Leishman. He served in the British Royal Air Force (RAF) from 1948-1950, providing air support during the Berlin Blockade in Germany. After finishing seminary in Glasgow, he left Scotland and spent the next three decades managing Christian bookstores in Florence, Messina, Milan and Turin, Italy. On January 20, 1968, Robert married Alice Marie Lamberti of New Haven and, together, they had two sons. Upon retirement, they moved to Connecticut, where he continued working part-time for Bay State Bearings. Robert also volunteered teaching English and serving as a librarian at his church. He was an avid reader and had an incredible curiosity about everyone and everything. He audited classes at Gateway Community College and would insist on doing all the homework and writing the research papers even though they weren't officially graded. He loved classical music, art, steam engines, engineering and traveling. He was deeply passionate about his faith, his family and life. Robert was an extraordinary man, a kind and gentle soul and a true friend to everyone he met. He was adored by everyone who knew him. Robert is survived by Alice, his dutiful wife of 52 years, his two devoted sons, Andrew and David, his daughter-in-law, Karin, and his two beloved granddaughters, Elizabeth and Sarah. He is also survived by his brothers, Clark and Bruce, of Falkirk as well as all of his much loved nieces, nephews and cousins in Scotland and his loving church family at Larbert Baptist in Scotland and Christ Presbyterian Church in New Haven. Robert's family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Yale New Haven Hospital, the Clelian Center and Arden House for their loving care during his final months.
A graveside service, officiated by the Reverend Preston Graham, Jr. of Christ Presbyterian Church, will be held 11 am, on Thursday, February 6, at the Oak Grove Cemetery located at 871 Campbell Avenue in West Haven.
Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service. A reception will follow at the Christ Presbyterian Church at 135 Whitney Avenue, New Haven, CT.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 6, 2020