CONNON Robert Peacefully, at New Carron Care Home, on January 12, 2020, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Jean, loving father of Iain and Ann and caring grandad and great-grandad of Sam, Zach, Kizzy, Jack and Joseph. Funeral service will be held at Falkirk Crematorium, on Monday, January 27, at 12.15 pm and afterwards at The Abbotsinch, Grangemouth at 1 pm, to which all family and friends and are respectfully invited.
Robert,
We first began our journey,
Over sixty years ago,
Sadly, that journey has ended,
Why? It was your time to go,
So, till I come to join you dear,
Please keep an open door,
And we'll start another journey,
Just like we did before.
Jean.
There are three things that last forever,
Faith, hope and love,
And the greatest of these is love.
Iain and family.
Don't think of me as gone away,
My journeys just begun,
Life holds so many facets,
This earth is but one.
Ann and family.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
