DUFF Robert Ewing Cameron Known as "Robin senior"or "Grandpa Rob" to his family and "Rob" to his friends. Peacefully, on October 17, 2020. Cherished partner of Alison and lifelong friend to Pamela, former wife and mother of his three children. Beloved father to Robin, Diana and the late David, grandfather to Masaya, Annabel, William, Iris and Max, father-in-law to Elsa and Steven.
A private funeral will be held with close family in Glasgow, who extend their sadness that his much loved wider circle of family and friends could not attend. It is hoped that a memorial can take place in late 2021, to allow everyone to pay their respects and celebrate his life. A special thanks to the exceptional staff at Wallside Grange Care Home, who provided considerable kindness and sensitivity in unprecedented and difficult circumstances. Donations to the Alzheimer Scotland - Action on Dementia charity in Rob Duff's memory are greatly appreciated and should be
made at www.alzscot.org.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 22, 2020