GILCHRIST Robert Peacefully, at home surrounded by his beloved family, on May 17, 2020. Robert, aged 79 years. A devoted husband to Irene and a much loved dad to Lorraine and Allen. Papa to Elle.Jake, Andrew and Chloe and great- grandad to Clayton, father-in-law to David and Pamela.
I remember the day I met you,
And the day God made you mine,
I remember the day he took you,
And will to the end of time,
We made our vows together,
Till death do us part,
But when God came and took you,
My whole world fell apart.
Your loving wife Irene. (only 16 xx)
Dad you never looked for praises,
You were never one to boast,
You were always there for those who love you most,
Life can be tough, hard and sad,
But through all that we had you dad,
So please go at rest,
And know to us you were always the best.
Love Lorraine, Allen, David and Pamela.
It took a world of sorrow,
To realise you had gone,
But all the love you left behind,
Will help us carry on,
The saddest day of all our lives,
Was when we had to part,
But our Papa in a million,
Lives forever in our hearts.
Bye pal.
Love Elle, Jake, Andrew, Chloe and Clayton.
Always in my thoughts
Sister-in-law Janis.
Fondest memories of a dear friend.
Love May and family .
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 21, 2020