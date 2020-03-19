|
HUNTER Robert Janet would like to thank friends and neighbours for their constant support and all the cards and flowers received following the death of her husband Robert Hunter. Many thanks to Ward B31, Renal Unit and ABC Ambulance. To Reverend Sandra Mathers for her comforting and thoughtful service, also William Scott Funeral Directors and Beancross for their assistance. The retiral collection of £500 will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice. Special thanks to Jim and Elizabeth, Diane and Denis.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Mar. 19, 2020