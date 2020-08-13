|
HUNTER Robert (Rab) Suddenly, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert, on July 29, 2020, our dad Robert (Rab) ,passed away peacefully. Funeral took place on Monday, August 10, at Falkirk Crematorium.
A special Dad.
Those we love remain with us,
For love it's self lives on,
And cherished memories never fade,
Because a loved ones gone,
Those we love can never be more than a thought apart,
For as long as there is memory,
They'll live on, in our heart,
Love always, Robert, Angela, Wilma, Drew, Moira, Johnny, all the grandchildren and the
great-grandchildren.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Aug. 13, 2020