KILPATRICK Robert Suddenly, but peacefully, at his home, in Avonbridge (formerly of Kincardine), on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Robert (Rab), aged 63 years, dearly loved and darling husband of Liz, also a loving son, brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Sadly missed and loved by all his family. Funeral service at Falkirk Crematorium, on Thursday, February 27, at 11.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, may be given at the crematorium for Marie Curie, if so desired.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
