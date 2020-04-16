Home

Robert Loney DOWNIE

Robert Loney DOWNIE Notice
DOWNIE Robert Loney Peacefully, at home, on March 20, 2020, aged 75 years. Devoted husband to Catherine, loving dad to Douglas and daughter-in-law Gillian and adoring Papa to Jennifer and Ross. The family wish to express their extreme gratitude to all carers, NHS staff and Strathcarron Hospice for their exceptional care during Robert's illness and to Struthers Memorial Churches in Cumbernauld and Falkirk for their continuing support. A memorial service will be held at a later date for all family and friends. He is now at peace and at home with His Lord.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
