MOFFAT Robert (Rab) Catriona and family of the late Robert (Rab) Moffat wish to express their sincerest thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours, for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support extended to them all, in so many ways, following the sad loss of Rab, a much loved husband, dad, step-dad, grandad and step-grandad. A special thank you to the palliative care team who cared for Rab, especially over the latter weeks of his life and also for the kindness and support afforded to all the family. A truly sincere thank you also to the Rev Sandra Mathers for her most comforting and uplifting words at the service at Falkirk Crematorium and to the Rev Helen Christie for the
wonderful eulogy in memory of Rab and to Mark Fowler and staff at Thomas Cuthell & Sons Funeral Directors for their professionalism with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Falkirk Herald on July 23, 2020