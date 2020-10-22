|
|
|
STUART Robert Peacefully, at FVRH, on October 18, 2020, with his family by his bedside, Robert, devoted husband of Mairi and much loved father to Garry. We watched you suffer, we watched you sigh,
But all we could do, was just stand by.
When the time came, we suffered too,
For you never deserved what you went through.
God took your hand and we had to part,
He eased your pain but broke our hearts.
Helpful, willing, thoughtful and kind,
I'm proud of the memory you left behind.
No verse, no flowers or tears can say,
How much I will miss you every day. Loving wife Mairi.
I stood beside your bedside,
My heart was crushed and sore,
I did my duty till the end,
Till I could do no more.
My heart is heavy, the road is long,
Without you feels so alone.
Your love and smile will always be
With me to eternity. Son Garry and Yvonne.
Funeral service at Stenhousemuir Cemetery, on Wednesday, October 28, at 2 pm.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 22, 2020