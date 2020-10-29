|
|
|
STUART Robert The family of the late Robert Stuart, would like to thank relatives, friends, neighbours and all who have expressed their sympathy through cards, flowers and phone calls following our sad loss. Also thanks to the Brethern of Lodge Carron 139 and Lodge Ancient 30. Thanks to the doctors and nurses at FVRH A&E and AAU Units. The doctors and nurses at Stenhousemuir Health Centre. The Rev Iain Scoular for his comfort and uplifting service for Robert. The staff at the Co-op Funeral Care for their sensitive and professional arrangements.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 29, 2020