THOMSON Robert (Piper Roy) One of thirteen children and the last of Bessie's bairns, died peacefully, on May, 16, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Roy, 84, a devoted and loving dad to Carol, Colin and Nan, father-in-law to Liz and Ade, grandad to Stewart, Jack, Issy and Kate.
Today recalls the memory,
Of a loved one gone to rest,
And those who think of him today,
Are those who loved him best.
The flowers we lay upon his grave,
May wither and decay,
But the love for him who lies beneath,
Will never fade away.
Miss you dad.
Published in Falkirk Herald on May 21, 2020