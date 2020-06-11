|
|
|
WOTHERSPOON Robert Peacefully, at home, on June 4, 2020, Robert, 59 years, beloved husband of Jackie, loving dad to Martin and Craig and the late Bobby amazing father-in-law to Izzy and Rachael, adored papa to Carla and Aydin.
Funeral immediate family only.
God saw you getting tired,
A cure was not to be,
He put His arm around you,
And whispered "come to me",
Your golden heart stoped beating,
And put your working hands to rest,
God broke our hearts to prove to us,
He only takes the best,
Love you always our Bertie xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on June 11, 2020