McGURK
Roberta At Forth Valley Royal Hospital, on October 16, 2020, Roberta (nee Crawford), beloved wife of the late James, mother of Kevin and the late Sharon and grandmother of Danielle, died suddenly and peacefully.
God saw you getting tired,
And a cure was not to be,
so he put his arms around you,
And whispered come to me.
RIP mum.
Kevin and Diane xxx.
Her Journeys Just Begun.
Don't think of her as gone away,
Her journey's just begun,
Life holds so many facets,
This earth is only one,
Just think of her as resting from the sorrows and the tears,
In a place of warmth and comfort,
Where there are no days and no years,
Think how she must be wishing that we could know today,
How nothing but our sadness can really pass away.
And think of her as living in the hearts of those she touched,
For nothing loved is ever lost,
And she was loved so much.
Lots of love, Danielle and Zoe xxx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 22, 2020