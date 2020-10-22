|
|
|
SNEDDON Roberta (Berta) Suddenly on, October 13, 2020, aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric, loving mum to Craig and Tracy and adoring gran to Connor.
Will be sorely missed by all the family, neighbours and friends.
What I would not give
to clasp her hand,
Her dear sweet face to see,
To hear her voice, see her smile,
That meant so much to me,
You left behind aching hearts,
That loved you most sincere,
We never did, nor never will,
Forget you mother dear.
Craig, Tracy, Barry, Michelle,
Connor and Christopher.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Oct. 22, 2020