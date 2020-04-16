|
|
|
CRUSE Robina (Ena) Suddenly, at Kinnaird Manor, on April 12, 2020, age 91, a loving mum, gran, grandma and aunt.
Made a wonderful mother,
A mother who never grows old,
He made her smile of the sunshine,
And He moulded her heart of pure gold,
In her eyes he placed bright shining stars,
In her cheeks fair roses you see,
God made a wonderful mother,
And he gave that dear mother to me.
Your loving daughter Rona xx.
The Angel's will be smiling now.
David and Barbara xx.
To our beloved mum, gran and grandma.
The day you left and gained your wings,
Our hearts were broke in two,
We wish you could have stayed with us,
But Heaven needed you ,
Love you, love you, love you.
Billy, Ceri, Alan, Carol, Ryan, Steven, Emma, Gregg and family xx.
Back in the arms of those you have longed for.
Love Margaret, Pamela, Yvonne, Gillian, Allana, Bethany, Andrew and Chloe xx.
Our hearts are slowly breaking,
For weeks we stayed away,
We tried to keep you safe,
But God took you anyway,
Our goodbyes have been stolen,
So until we meet again,
Love you, love you supergran.
LeeAnn, Shorty, Michelle, Stephen, Stephanie and Ryan xx.
To have called you my auntie,
I am truly blessed,
Love always.
Dorothy and family xx.
Sleep tight grandma, shine bright.
Stephen-Taylor, Nathan, Ryan and Jessica xx.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Apr. 16, 2020