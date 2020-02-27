|
MACRURY Roderick (Roddy) Nan and family would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for all their kind words, cards, flowers received and support at this sad time. A special thanks to paramedics and doctors at Braesview Practice, Polmont.
We would also like to thank William Scott Funeral Directors for their help and caring attention to the funeral arrangements, Rev Debbie Van Welie for her comforting service, family and friends that attended the service and the staff at the Park Hotel. A retiral collection, on behalf of Strathcarron Hospice raised £500.
