Roger Niels SALVESEN

Roger Niels SALVESEN Notice
SALVESEN Roger Niels Passed away peacefully, at Barleystone Manor Care Home, on Friday, August 28, 2020, after a short illness, aged 91 years. Roger was a well known and respected businessman in shipping in Grangemouth for many years. Beloved husband of the late Kitty, loving father of Dorothy, a dearest father-in-law to Mike and a loving grandfather to Liam. Much missed by his sister Sylvia and sister-in-law Kathryn and their families.
Sadly missed by all family and friends.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Sept. 3, 2020
