MELVILLE Ron Audrey and family wish to thank, most sincerely, everyone who sent condolences and expressions of sympathy on the death of Ron. Our thanks also go to all who attended his funeral. To the Rev Robert Allan for his services and to Duncan, Martin and Ian for making the occasion so uplifting. We extend our gratitude to the staff at FVRH and to the doctors at Viewpoint Practice for their exemplary care. To Collumbine Funeral Directors and The Grange Manor Hotel for their excellent catering. The amount raised for Strathcarron Hospice came to a magnificent total of £1427.
Published in Falkirk Herald on Jan. 23, 2020